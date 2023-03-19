Bengals NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Home-run selection in first round, QB added late
Round 6: Pick 206 - Jadon Haselwood, WR (Arkansas)
By the time the end of the draft rolls around, teams are simply throwing something against the wall and hoping it sticks. That's what this sixth-rounder spent on Jadon Haselwood would be, as he more than likely isn't anything more than a backup.
Fortunately for the Bengals, they don't need a starting wideout, as they have the best trio of wide receivers in the league. Haselwood finished the 2022 season with 59 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns. He doesn't have much special teams experience, which could hurt his draft stock but why not take a chance on him and see if he pops at the next level?
Round 7: Pick 246 - Tommy Devito, QB (Illinois)
With their final pick in the draft, the Bengals take a flier on Tommy Devito, who they could potentially look to mold as a backup option for Joe Burrow down the road. Perhaps they re-sign Brandon Allen in free agency and let Devito sit as the third-string option (assuming he beats out Jake Browning in camp).
Devito threw for 2,650 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four picks while rushing for six more scores. This isn't a pick that would come to fruition anytime soon (or hopefully ever since you don't want to see the backup quarterback taking meaningful snaps) but it could pay off down the road.