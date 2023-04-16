Bengals NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Cincinnati makes a trade in first round
Round 4: Pick 131 - Chase Brown, RB (Illinois)
The Bengals need to draft a running back at some point in this draft and in this mock draft, they grab Chase Brown out of Illinois in the fourth round. Brown played at Western Michigan in 2018 and then transferred to Illinois where he had explosive 2021 and 2022 seasons.
In 2022, Brown rushed for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns and had 1,883 yards from scrimmage with 13 total touchdowns. If the Bengals part ways with Joe Mixon (and even if they don't), Brown is someone who can come into this offense and hopefully pack a punch.
Round 5: Pick 161 - Trey Dean, S (Florida)
Losing their two starting safeties wasn't expected during the offseason but that's the exact situation the Bengals found themselves in. Trey Dean isn't someone that would be scooped up to be a starter but rather serve as a depth piece.
Round 5: Pick 163 - Andrew Vorhees, OG (USC)
The reason Andrew Vorhees fell to the fifth round is because he tore his ACL during the NFL Combine. This sucks for him but it's naturally going to hurt his draft stock because he won't be able to play in 2023.
I don't necessarily think that Vorhees will fall THIS far in the draft but if he does, why shouldn't the Bengals snatch him up? Vorhees' ideal role in the NFL is as a starting left guard so if he's added to this roster, he could provide competition for Cordell Volson in 2024.