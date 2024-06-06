Bengals' nightmare scenario for 2024 season revealed
The dream scenario for the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2024 season is winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history. But, what about the worst-case scenario? Bleacher Report recently listed every team's nightmare for 2024, and here's what was said about the Bengals:
"Following more offensive-line shuffling, Joe Burrow—who has been sacked 148 times in 52 regular-season games and twice landed on injured reserve—again fails to stay healthy enough to help the team make a run."
Most Bengals fans probably didn't even need to read that blurb to know that the nightmare scenario would involve another injury to franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been hampered by injury issues early in his career. Some pundits have already started to question Burrow's durability, and another season-ender would only make matters worse.
An avoidable nightmare?
The good news for Bengals fans is that Burrow appears to be on track for a bounce-back campaign after suffering a season-ending wrist injury last season. Burrow has been present with the team at OTAs this offseason, and his teammates have been impressed with what they've seen from the QB.
"He looked like he did last year," wide receiver Trenton Irwin said of Burrow "He looked smooth. I didn't see anything different."
Wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter echoed Irwin's sentiment: "He didn't miss a beat … Whatever he did in the offseason worked."
"I think he looked as quick and as athletic as I've seen him look," Bengals quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe added. "He looked like the Joe Burrow we're used to seeing. I didn't see any difference. I thought the ball came out of his hand well. Confidently. I'm happy where he's at."
Obviously it's impossible to predict or prevent injuries from occuring, but at least Burrow appears to be healthy and ready to bounce back. As long as he can stay out on the field for Cincinnati in 2024, the team's nightmare scenario could be averted.