Bengals not trading Tee Higgins is the least shocking news you'll hear today
The NFL trade deadline is approaching and while this isn't surprising news, the Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly not going to move Tee Higgins. The former second-round pick in the 2020 draft is in the final year of his rookie contract and the two sides failed to agree on an extension before the regular season got underway.
Higgins hasn't been his normal game-changing self on the field this year, currently sitting with 19 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those touchdowns came in the Week 2 loss to Baltimore and the WR2 has failed to reach the 100-yard mark in a game yet this season.
Be that as it may, no one should be surprised that Higgins won't be traded. The Bengals don't typically make trades plus Higgins can help them turn their season around and go on another deep playoff run this winter.
Bengals will hold on to Tee Higgins
Even if the Bengals can't come to an agreement on an extension with Higgins next offseason, they can still slap him with the franchise tag and trade him after doing so. He also could end up simply walking in free agency.
Higgins has been an important player for the Bengals over the past few years but with Joe Burrow getting paid, Logan Wilson getting extended, and Ja'Marr Chase due to get extended this offseason, there might not be enough money left to keep Higgins around.
For now, however, Higgins is expected to remain a member of the Cincinnati Bengals offense.