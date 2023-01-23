Bengals odds to win the Super Bowl (Oddsmakers believe in Cincinnati)
There was no more impressive team on divisional round weekend than the Cincinnati Bengals, who rolled into Buffalo and beat the Bills 27-10.
Entering that game as six-point underdogs and leaving with a double digit victory, coupled with the injury to Patrick Mahomes, the Bengals are now seen as almost as likely as any team remaining in the playoff pool to win the Super Bowl.
Here’s the updated Super Bowl market ahead of the Bengals trip to Kansas City for a second straight conference title game.
Updated Super Bowl odds
Bengals-Chiefs odds indicate toss up
Cincinnati has nearly the same odds of every other team remaining in the field. With each conference title game lined within a field goal, the difference between all the teams is very little if anything, hence why there is little difference in the futures market.
While the Bengals deserve a ton of praise for how they won in Buffalo, the massive drop in price is due to Mahomes injured ankle, which was deemed a high ankle sprain. Yes, Mahomes is likely to play in the game, he was noticeably limited in the second half of the divisional round win against the Jaguars and may be hobbling around again against a Bengals defense that shut down the Bills high powered offense. Cincinnati has beaten Kansas City three times in the last two seasons and quickly moved to a one-point road underdog on Sunday evening, essentially a pick the winner bet for us sports bettors.
If you believe that Joe Burrow and co. have Mahomes’ number and the high ankle sprain is too much for the quarterback to overcome, you may want to look to the Super Bowl market with Cincinnati two wins away from winning their first ever title.
