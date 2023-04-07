Bengals offensive line depth chart ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals' biggest weakness over the past several years has been their offensive line. They've gone to work trying to upgrade it last year and this offseason but will it finally pay off and no longer hold them back from winning a Super Bowl?
Last spring, the Bengals signed three offensive linemen and this offseason they added the best offensive tackle on the board. While the La'el Collins signing didn't go according to plan, hopefully the Bengals' addition of Orlando Brown Jr. offsets that.
Right tackle is the biggest mystery right now but a lot of that is because of Jonah Williams' trade request. If the Bengals trade him, who starts there? Can Williams make the transition to the right side if he's not traded?
The other four positions are pretty easy to predict right now but that could change after the draft. Let's take a look at what the offensive line depth chart looks like as we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bengals starting offensive line
LT: Orlando Brown Jr.
LG: Cordell Volson
C: Ted Karras
RG: Alex Cappa
RT: Jonah Williams
Unless Williams is traded and/or someone is injured before the season starts, this will be the starting unit for the Bengals upfront. Brown was acquired to be the team's franchise left tackle, which means that Williams was moving to right tackle if he sticks around.
The interior is the same as it was last year but I wouldn't be shocked if the Bengals draft another guard who can compete with Volson for the left guard gig. If he ends up being the starter, we know he's capable of staying healthy at the very least.
Bengals backup offensive linemen
LT: Jackson Carman, D'Ante Smith, Devin Cochran
LG: Max Scharping, Nate Gilliam
C: Trey Hill, Ben Brown
RG: Hakeem Adeniji
RT: La'el Collins, Cody Ford
Carman will have a chance to compete for the starting right tackle job and might end up getting the gig if Williams is traded. If he doesn't win the job, he'll be Brown's backup at left tackle.
Scharping re-signed with the team so he'll be a backup option at both guard spots. Adeniji might hang onto a backup spot but he could also be a cut candidate this summer.
How much will this depth chart change between now and the draft?