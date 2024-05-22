Bengals offensive tackle named most 'overrated' player at his position
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is a four-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. But, is he actually overrated at this point in his career? According to Bleacher Report he is, as the publication recently included him in a list of the most overrated players at every position.
After spending the first several seasons of his career as a member of the Baltimore Ravens and then two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the Bengals in 2023. He started all 17 games for Cincinnati last season and he committed a total of four penalties. He still has three years remaining on his current contract with the team.
Here's some of what B/R had to say about Brown:
While Brown has the size at 6'8" and 345 pounds to be a great left tackle, he lacks athleticism and struggles against speed rushers. He gives up far too many pressures for a left tackle who's being paid at an elite level. He's much more capable as a run-blocker, which he would be able to excel at more on the right side of the line.
The Bengals took steps to shore up their line this offseason, as they spent a first-round pick on hulking Georgia tackle Amarius Mims during the draft. Mims has the chance to develop into Joe Burrow's long-term blindside protector, but he has to get brought up to speed after starting only eight games for the Bulldogs.
Brown played 97 percent of all available offensive snaps for Cincinnati last season, and he is projected to maintain a large role for the team in 2024. So, he should have an excellent opportunity to show that he's not overrated and in turn prove Bleacher Report -- and any other doubters -- wrong.