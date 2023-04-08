Bengals offseason schedule: When are OTAs, Rookie Minicamp, and Mandatory Minicamp?
While it doesn't feel all that long ago when the Cincinnati Bengals lost the AFC Championship Game, the new NFL season will be here before we know it. Before we get to Week 1, however, there are some offseason activities that need to happen between now and then.
This offseason is arguably the biggest offseason in Bengals history and there's a lot at stake when the stripes head into the 2023 season. After losing in the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, the Bengals came up just short of getting back to the big game this past season.
Fans are expecting the team to be right back in contention for a Super Bowl title again this season. What does the rest of the offseason look like for them?
Bengals offseason schedule
Start Date: April 17
Per the Bengals' official website, this is when "Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs."
Since Zac Taylor is a returning head coach, this is when things will kick off for Cincinnati.
Voluntary minicamp: April 24-26
Voluntary minicamps have to take place before the NFL Draft. These minicamps allow veterans to get some work in but no one is required to attend, hence the term "voluntary".
Rookie minicamp: May 5-8 or May 12-15
Every single player who joins the Bengals either in the draft or as undrafted free agents partake in this. It gets them acclimated to the coaches and the rest of the Bengals staff and gives them an idea of what to expect.
Organized team activities: June 5-6, June 8, June 13-15
These are light practices and are also voluntary.
Mandatory minicamp: TBA
We don't have a date for the mandatory minicamp yet but it's exactly that -- Players are required to show up.