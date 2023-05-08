Bengals OL depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
Left Guard
Starter: Cordell Volson
While there was some discussion about how the Bengals could do better at left guard, they're sticking with Volson for the time being. And why wouldn't they with no better option on the roster?
Volson wasn't a star by any means but he was better than people expected, especially for a fourth-round rookie. He never missed a snap during his first year in the pros and considering that Volson wasn't supposed to be in the starting lineup to begin with, what he did as a rookie was impressive.
Backups: Max Scharping, Nate Gilliam
The Bengals re-signed Scharping after he stepped up and played right guard when Alex Cappa went down with an injury. He'll be a nice depth piece to have on the roster. Gilliam was with the Chargers in 2020 and the first half of the 2021 season before spending time on the Steelers' practice squad. He joined Cincinnati last August and was on their practice squad for the entire season.
Center
Starter: Ted Karras
No surprises here. Fan-favorite Karras will be the man snapping the ball to Joe Burrow again in 2023. He got banged up at the end of the season and during the playoff run but he fought through the pain and toughed it out. The team desperately needed that.
Backups: Trey Hill, Ben Brown
The depth behind Karras could be better but he was durable in 2022 so hopefully the team doesn't have to dip its toes into the backup center pool this year. Hill joined the team as a sixth-round rookie in 2021 and Brown signed with them as an undrafted free agent last year.