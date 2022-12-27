Bengals Playoff Picture: Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert showdown in Wild Card
If the NFL playoffs started right now, the Cincinnati Bengals would host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. This would be a lot of fun because it'd pit Joe Burrow's team against Justin Herbert's team and, as we all know, there's been a lot of debate about which of these guys is better from the 2020 draft class.
Bengals fans will all say that Burrow is better. Chargers fans will say that Herbert is better. No one is wrong because it's too early in either guy's career but this is a debate that will be talked about for a long time for sure.
It'd be a fun first-round matchup for the Bengals and Burrow could add a playoff win to his column on why he's better than Herbert.
Here's the Bengals playoff picture after Week 16
1. Buffalo Bills (12-3)x
2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)y
3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)x
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8)
5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)x
6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)
7. Miami Dolphins (8-7)
In the hunt: New England Patriots (7-8), New York Jets (7-8), Tennessee Titans (7-8), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)
x indicates that a team has clinched a playoff spot and y indicates that a team has clinched their division
The Bengals are officially in the playoffs for the second straight year and join the Bills, Chiefs, Ravens, and Chargers as teams for sure going dancing in January. If the Bengals win out and the Chiefs slip up against the Broncos or Raiders, they can win the No. 1 seed but they have to beat Buffalo on Monday night in order to make that a reality.
The other current matchups we'd have from this group would be the Chiefs vs Dolphins and Jaguars vs Ravens. Jacksonville jumped Tennessee in the AFC South this past week after the Titans have crumbled over the past few weeks and the Jags have become red-hot. That Ravens-Jags game would be strangely intriguing.
We have two weeks to go in the regular season and as we all know, anything can happen! Buckle up - It's going to be a fun ride.