Bengals Playoff Schedule 2023 (Games, Opponents & Start Times)
The Cincinnati Bengals return to the playoffs for the second straight year and did so with two AFC North titles on their resumé. The team clinched a spot in the postseason roughly three weeks ago and officially put on the AFC North hats and t-shirts with a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.
Here's everything you need to know about the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl.
What Seed Are the Bengals?
The Bengals are the No. 3 seed in the AFC. They were locked into the 3 seed in Week 18 after the Chiefs beat the Raiders and clinched the 1 seed and the Bills beat the Patriots to earn the 2 seed.
Who Will the Bengals Play in the Playoffs?
With Cincinnati being the 3 seed, they'll host the Ravens in the Wild Card round. Baltimore earned the 6 seed after losing to the Bengals this past weekend, as the Chargers had a better win percentage than them and thus, earned the 5 seed.
Bengals Playoff Dates and Times
Wild Card Round Dates & Times
- Saturday, Jan. 14 (49ers-Seahawks: 4:30 ET on FOX and Chargers-Jaguars: 8:15 ET on NBC)
- Sunday, Jan. 15 (Dolphins-Bills: 1:00 ET on CBS, Giants-Vikings: 4:30 ET on FOX, Ravens-Bengals: 8:15 ET on NBC
- Monday, Jan. 16 (Cowboys vs. Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN)
Divisional Round Dates & Times
- Saturday, Jan. 21 (two games, TBD)
- Sunday, Jan. 22 (two games, TBD)
Conference Championship Dates & Times
- Sunday, Jan. 29 (two games, TBD)
Super Bowl Date & Time- Sunday, Feb. 12 (TBD)
Bengals Playoff Schedule 2023
Cincinnati hosts the Ravens in the battle between the 3 and the 6 seeds in the AFC. The game will take place at Paycor Stadium on Sunday night at 8:15 EST. The Bengals are 6-point favorites in the game.