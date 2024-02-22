4 potential landing spots for Tee Higgins is he leaves the Bengals
By Ryan Heckman
For a little over a week now, there has been growing speculation in regards to what the Cincinnati Bengals will end up doing with wide receiver Tee Higgins.
As Higgins braces for free agency, it's been reported that the Bengals plan to use the franchise tag rather than allowing him to test the waters.
Even if Higgins got the tag, the Bengals could still choose to trade him.
Whether it's via trade or simply by signing elsewhere, Higgins could have a few major suitors. These four teams make a lot of sense for him, should he find a new home.
1. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have a franchise quarterback whom they are committed to, in Kyler Murray, a defense that improved last season even without much talent, and a huge vacancy at wide receiver. Arizona also has a good amount of cap space, currently sitting right around $41 million, per Over the Cap.
Arizona also has its top wide receiver hitting free agency in Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, so to say they'll have a massive hole is an understatement.
Murray and Higgins would make a good pairing, and maybe then the Cardinals could use their no. 4 overall pick on an offensive tackle to really support their quarterback. Many are predicting the Cardinals to even land Marvin Harrison Jr. at that spot, should the first three picks be quarterbacks.
Think about Murray throwing to both Higgins and Harrison. Cardinals fans haven't had a duo like that since the early days of Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin.