4 potential landing spots for Tee Higgins is he leaves the Bengals
By Ryan Heckman
2. Chicago Bears
The team which holds all the power this offseason is undoubtedly the Chicago Bears. Having the no. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and currently the third-most cap space in football, the Bears are sitting pretty. The biggest question, for now, is what they plan to do with that pick.
We will find out relatively soon if the team plans to hang onto Justin Fields, which would then mean they will likely trade the pick for a second year in a row. But, most believe Fields is going to be traded.
From this year on out, it'll be the Caleb Williams show in Chicago. Williams comes in having D.J. Moore as his top wide receiver, but beyond Moore, the Bears don't have a whole lot of depth. Darnell Mooney is also a free agent, and it appears as though second-year pro Tyler Scott would be the de facto no. 2 wideout.
A duo of Higgins and Moore would be lethal in Chicago. Talk about giving your young quarterback every opportunity to succeed. That's exactly how it's done. If Williams came into the league being able to say he's throwing to D.J. Moore and Tee Higgins from Day 1, that's about as good a situation as he could have asked for.
Funny enough, there was a rumor going around at one point saying that Williams didn't want to play in Chicago.