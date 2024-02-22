4 potential landing spots for Tee Higgins is he leaves the Bengals
By Ryan Heckman
3. Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans have a new head coach in Brian Callahan, who is of course familiar with Higgins from their time together in Cincinnati. Of all free agent or trade destinations, this one might make the most sense. Higgins would come in knowing the offense Callahan is bringing to Tennessee, which would be a huge asset for second-year quarterback Will Levis.
As Levis learns his second offense in as many years, it would help having a top-tier target like Higgins who can help him along and immediately become a catalyst for his continued development, now under Callahan.
The Titans have the league's fourth-most cap space, as it stands, too. They could easily afford Higgins' new deal.
Don't forget the Titans also still have DeAndre Hopkins, who quietly proved he could still play at a high level last season. Putting Higgins next to Hopkins is yet another fun duo that could be given to a young quarterback.