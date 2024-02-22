4 potential landing spots for Tee Higgins is he leaves the Bengals
By Ryan Heckman
4. New England Patriots
Finally, we come to a team that has recently opted to pay the wrong wide receivers. Letting Jakobi Meyers go to Las Vegas was clearly a mistake, and instead the Patriots gave DeVante Parker a multi-year deal while also paying JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Bill Belichick certainly left this offensive roster in shambles and proved he shouldn't be trusted with full roster control. Not only are the Patriots starved for a true no. 1 wide receiver, they also have no idea who their quarterback is going to be for the 2024 season. Most would agree that it's not going to be Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe, though.
Should Higgins sign in New England, he'd take some pressure off a younger receiver like Demario Douglas and, who knows, maybe Parker benefits from a real alpha presence taking pressure off himself as well.
Wherever Higgins ultimately lands, the biggest factor right away is going to be whether he is truly, fully healthy going into the bulk of the offseason. Last year, he was hampered by injuries and combined with the injury to Joe Burrow, things just weren't the same for Higgins.
Will he wind up staying in Cincy after all? Or, do one of these other teams make a move?