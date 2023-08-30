Bengals Practice Squad and Waiver Wire Tracker 2023: Live updates and analysis
The Cincinnati Bengals had to cut their roster down to 53 players by late Tuesday afternoon. Once they did that, they could start putting together their practice squad for the 2023 season.
The practice squad can hold up to 16 players and the Bengals are allowed to protect four of them each week from being snatched away by another team. The other 12 are eligible to be signed away.
If the Bengals have an injury, they then call someone up from the practice squad for that week's game.
None of the players who the Bengals waived were claimed and the Bengals did not put in a waiver claim for anyone.
Bengals 2023 practice squad
Allan George: Source
George signed with the Bengals as a UDFA last year and ended up playing in four games as a rookie. He had a shaky preseason but the practice squad always felt like it'd be where he ended up.
Will Grier: Source
The Bengals signed Grier to their practice squad after he balled out in the final preseason game for the Cowboys. He hasn't played in a regular season game since 2019.
Demetric Felton: Source
With the Bengals losing Trent Taylor, it makes sense for them to sign another return specialist to their practice squad. Felton was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 and was the next running back taken after Cincinnati drafted Chris Evans.
Domenique Davis
Nate Gilliam
Jeff Gunter
Shaka Heyward
Tanner Hudson
Shedrick Jackson
Sidney Jones IV
Jaxson Kirkland
Kwamie Lassiter
Stanley Morgan Jr.
Tyler Murray
Michael Thomas
Calvin Tyler Jr.
Departures
Hakeem Adeniji: Source
The Bengals drafted Adeniji in the sixth round of the 2020 draft and he was a huge liability on the o-line over the past two years. Now he'll get a fresh start with a new team.
Raymond Johnson III: Source
Johnson had an incredible preseason but the Bengals' defensive line was stockpiled with talent. He likely signed somewhere he thought would give him the best chance to play.
Trent Taylor: Source
Good for Taylor for finding a team he can contribute for. He wasn't cut because he wasn't good but rather because the Bengals found a younger and cheaper option in the draft.