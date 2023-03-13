Bengals projected safety depth chart now that Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell are gone
The Cincinnati Bengals lost both of their starting safeties hours into legal tampering. What does this mean for the position? What will the position look like? That's what this post is here to do.
Now, it's worth noting that the Bengals should be looking to add free-agent help at the safety position, but as of this writing, that hasn't happened yet. If it does, then well... This article will be outdated. For now, however, both Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell are off to new teams and the Bengals are without their starting safeties from the 2022 season as a result.
Let's check out what the projected depth chart could look like as of this writing.
Bengals projected safety depth chart without Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell
Starters: Dax Hill and Tycen Anderson
This isn't ideal and is ultimately why you'd have to think the Bengals will sign a safety in free agency. Hill was drafted to replace Bates so him being a starter in 2023 was expected but Anderson was a fifth-round pick who never even played due to injury. Having him as a starter in 2023 is not the route this team should take.
Depth: Michael Thomas, Brandon Wilson, Yusuf Corker
Thomas re-signed with the team on Monday, which was likely because the team anticipated that this might end up happening. Wilson has been a member of the Bengals since 2017 but didn't play a single snap this past season.
Corker played college ball at Kentucky and hasn't taken a snap in the pros. He's likely only going to be on the 53-man roster if the Bengals have injuries at the position or unless he really proves himself as a special teams ace, as Thomas has done during his time in Cincinnati.
As you can see, the depth at safety without Bates and Bell is not great. That's why you'd have to think the team will bring in a bigger name at the position.