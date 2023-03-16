Bengals projected special teams depth chart after re-signing Trent Taylor
The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed Trent Taylor, who is back on a one-year deal. While Taylor is listed as a wide receiver, he's mostly utilized as a return specialist in Cincinnati.
With that in mind, why not look at the special teams depth chart now that Taylor is back for year No. 3 in Cincinnati?
Bengals special teams depth chart
Kicker - Evan McPherson
Punter - Drue Chrisman
Long Snapper - Cal Adomitis
The only real competition here this offseason is at punter, as Chrisman is by no means locked into the punter spot. He'll have some competition in training camp and preseason and I wouldn't be shocked if he's replaced.
McPherson is the obvious kicker and Adomitis was signed after stepping in during Week 2 as a rookie. It means the team will be moving on from Clark Harris.
Punt Returner: Trent Taylor
As Ian Rapoport alluded to in the tweet breaking the Taylor news, Taylor is quite good as a punt returner. A fifth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech in 2017 by the 49ers, Taylor spent four years in San Francisco before joining the Bengals in 2021.
He fielded 33 punt returns in 2022 and averaged 10.3 yards per return and was the guy in that role for them. While Tyler Boyd is listed as the backup punt returner on Our Lads, he did not field any punt returns in 2022.
Kick Returners: Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans, Trent Taylor
The newly re-signed Taylor had just two kick returns in 2022 while Trayveon Williams had 16 and Chris Evans had 10.