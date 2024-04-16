Bengals projected to bolster offensive line in 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Protecting Joe Burrow is top priority for Cincinnati.
After back-to-back appearances in the AFC Championship game (and one Super Bowl appearance), the Cincinnati Bengals took a step back in 2023, falling to 9-8 and narrowly missing out on the AFC Playoffs.
Of course, the biggest storyline from Cincinnati’s season was the health of quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow entered training camp with a calf strain that he played on despite being less than 100%. Then, Burrow missed the final seven games of the season with a wrist injury that required surgery.
Keeping Burrow clean is top priority for a franchise with Super Bowl aspirations. Could the Bengals add to Burrow’s protection in the first round of the NFL Draft later this month?
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bengals are big favorites to address the offensive line with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the draft at -200. That’s an implied probability of 66.67% the Bengals will add to its up-front protection.
The Bengals have struggled with pass protection in recent years. Burrow was sacked 83 times in his first two seasons, which led to a season-ending torn ACL as a rookie and a 51-sack second year that almost ended in a Lombardi Trophy.
Could the Bengals address other needs in the draft? FanDuel lists defensive line (+430) and cornerback (+650) to round out the top-3 positions the Bengals could address with the 18th overall pick. Cincinnati’s starting offensive line appears set with four starters from last year set to return and the addition of tackle Trent Brown on a one-year deal to replace Jonah Williams, who signed with Arizona.
FanDuel has the over/under of offensive linemen drafted in the first round at 9.5 with heavy juice (-194) on the over.
Oddsmakers project bounce-back season for Bengals
Factoring in a healthy Burrow under center, oddsmakers are high on the Bengals for the 2024-25 season with the team playing one of the easiest schedules in the NFL.
According to FanDuel, the Bengals are tied as the fourth-favorite to win the Super Bowl at +1300 ($100 bet wins $1,300). Cincinnati would have to get past division-rival Baltimore, the third-favorite to win it all at +950. The Bengals are slight underdogs (+170) to the Ravens (+130) to win the AFC North.
The Bengals are big favorites (-230) to reach the postseason for the third time in four seasons.
Per FanDuel, the Bengals are one of four teams (Buffalo, Baltimore and Kansas City) with a double-digit win total (over/under) at 10.5.
