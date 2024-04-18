Bengals projected to have one of NFL's easiest schedules in 2024
After they missed out on the playoffs last season, the NFL schedule makers gave the Cincinnati Bengals a gift for the 2024 season. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Bengals have one of the league's easiest schedules for next season, based on projected win totals.
The Bengals didn't make it into the top five when it comes to easiest schedules for next season, but they're right on the outside of that group, coming in at No. 6. The five teams with the easiest schedules are the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.
On the other side of things, the five teams projected to have the toughest schedules next season are the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings.
Looking at Cincinnati's 2024 opponents
The official schedule for the 2024 NFL season hasn't been released yet, but we do already know who the Bengals will be playing against.
The Bengals will host the following teams next season: Ravens, Steelers, Browns, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati will head out on the road to face off against these teams: Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, Browns, Ravens and Steelers.
Regardless of what the projection says, things are never "easy" for teams in the AFC North. The Bengals will play Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland twice each -- all three of those teams posted double-digit wins last season.
Plus, it's important to keep in mind that projections like these need to be taken with a grain of salt, or two, as teams often overperform -- or underperform -- compared to their preseason projections. Plus, strength of schedule doesn't matter much if the team doesn't perform. At the end of the day, it will be up to the Bengals to go out there and take care of business, regardless of who is across the field from them.