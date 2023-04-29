Bengals add to punter competition with sixth-round selection of Brad Robbins
There will officially be a punter battle this summer at training camp, as the Cincinnati Bengals grabbed Michigan punter Brad Robbins with their sixth-round pick. The Wolverines punter checks several boxes for the Bengals as Charlie Goldsmith noted below, punting in big games and in cold weather
The Bengals had punter problems last year, as long-time Bengals punter Kevin Huber struggled in the first half of the season. The team eventually replaced him with Ohio State product Drue Chrisman and the Buckeye had his fair share of ups and downs. Most fans will remember Chrisman for the bad punt he had in the AFC Championship Game that helped set up the Chiefs' game-winning field goal.
Fortunately, the Bengals won't have to deal with a situation like that again this year.
Bengals draft P Brad Robbins in sixth round
There's not a ton to dig up on a punter but this is a pick that needed to be made. Punter was one of the few weaknesses on the Bengals' roster and now they are set to have Robbins go toe-to-toe (or foot-to-foot?) with Chrisman in training camp and the preseason.
Will Robbins be the next guy to punt for the Bengals for over a decade? We can only hope.