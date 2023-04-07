Bengals quarterback depth chart ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
The easiest position to peg on the entire Cincinnati Bengals starting lineup is the quarterback. It'll be Joe Burrow under center for his fourth season in 2023 but what does the rest of the depth chart look like?
Burrow is returning for year 4 after being the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's yet to have a normal offseason since entering the league, as there were COVID protocols in 2020, he was rehabbing from an injury in 2021, and last summer he had an appendicitis that held him out of preseason.
This year, assuming there aren't any setbacks, should be Burrow's first normal summer with the team. That's the hope at least.
Behind Burrow is where the mystery sets in. The team has yet to re-sign Brandon Allen, who has backed up Burrow every year he's been in Cincinnati. Allen hasn't signed anywhere else, as of this writing, and it's always felt like as long as he was willing to come back, the Bengals would be happy to have him since he knows the system and the organization clearly likes him.
Considering it's taken this long to sign him though, could something else be in the works? The team has plans to meet with Purdue's Aidan O'Connell and maybe he'll be a late-round pick and be a project to sit behind Burrow for years to come. They also met with Trevor Siemian on Wednesday.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the quarterback depth chart.