Bengals quarterback depth chart ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Starting Quarterback: Joe Burrow
This shouldn't come as a shock to anyone. Unless something terrible happens between now and Week 1 of the regular season, Joe Burrow will be the one taking the snaps for the Cincinnati Bengals. He's been able to stay healthy the past two years and we've seen that pay off tremendously, as the stripes have gone to back-to-back AFC title games and made the Super Bowl in Burrow's second year at the helm.
Burrow has cemented himself as an elite quarterback during his three years in the league and the only thing that's missing now is a Super Bowl title. Sure, he might be in the running for MVP as he was late last season, but Bengals fans can agree that the only thing they care about is Super Bowl titles.
As mentioned earlier, Burrow has yet to have a normal training camp or preseason and that's probably aided in his slow starts. If he's able to partake in offseason activities, the Bengals shouldn't have to worry about a slow start in 2023.