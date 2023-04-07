Bengals quarterback depth chart ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Backup Quarterback: Jake Browning
With Brandon Allen unsigned, there's still a chance of course that he returns to Cincinnati but for now, Jake Browning appears to be the Bengals' backup plan.
Browning played college football at Washington and signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Right before the 2021 regular season began, the Bengals signed Browning and he's spent the past two seasons on their practice squad.
While Browning has yet to appear in a regular-season game for Cincinnati, fans got to see him in preseason last summer. He went 42-of-64 while throwing for 452 yards and a touchdown in four preseason games.
Perhaps the Bengals feel Browning is ready to take over as the backup to Burrow or maybe they are planning to draft someone to compete with him for that role. Either way, right now, Jake Browning is the only guy behind Joey Franchise on the depth chart.