Bengals vs Ravens: Breaking down the announcers for Week 11
Who's ready for Thursday Night Football?
The Cincinnati Bengals play on the road on a short week, as they'll be squaring off against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. It's a must-win game for the Bengals, as they're 5-4 and will be back at .500 if they fail to beat the Ravens.
Not only that but a loss would mean the Bengals' journey to winning the AFC North will become even tougher. They'd have been swept by Baltimore, would be 0-3 in the AFC North and 1-5 in the AFC. It'll be really hard for them to make a legit run at the division title and the playoffs if they can't get out of Baltimore with a win.
That being said, it's a long season and the Bengals will be fired up for this one after their heartbreaking loss to the Texans. The Ravens also had a last-second loss but they were in control for most of that game only to lose it in the final seconds to a divisional foe.
Bengals vs. Ravens Week 11 announcers
With this game airing on Thursday Night Football, we'll have Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung on the call for this AFC North match-up. Michaels left NBC following the 2021 season (in fact, the Bengals' loss in the Super Bowl was his final game with NBC) and Herbstreit paired up with him starting in 2022.
This is obviously the first (and only) time that this crew has called a Bengals game since they haven't been on Thursday Night Football yet this season. Last year when the Bengals played on Thursday night, it was an early season game against the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati won that one handily.
Will they move to 2-0 with Michaels, Herbstreit, and Hartung calling their game?