Bengals vs. Ravens Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know
Both teams are coming off Week 10 losses
The Cincinnati Bengals don't have much time to dwell on their 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans, much like the Baltimore Ravens don't have time to stew over blowing a 24-point lead to the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals and Ravens need to have short memories and move on because they're playing each other on Thursday Night Football this week.
The Bengals had a bad showing against the Texans but still had a chance to win the game in the final minutes. The Ravens, meanwhile, were winning the game by a large margin until the Browns fought their way back and ultimately won the game.
Both the Bengals and Ravens will be motivated to win this week. Baltimore needs to get the train back on the tracks and keep the Bengals away in the AFC North race while the Bengals have to win this game if they want any chance of winning the division.
Bengals vs. Ravens game time
This game kicks off at 8:15 PM EST on Thursday night.
Bengals vs. Ravens location
The Bengals will travel to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland to play the Ravens this Thursday night.
Bengals vs. Ravens odds
FanDuel has the Bengals as 3.5-point road underdogs, which makes sense considering the Ravens are home and it's a short week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. Ravens
The game will air on Amazon Prime Video so if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can access the game. You can also sign up for a free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime or if you're in the Cincinnati or Baltimore markets, the game should air on a local affiliate channel.
Series history for Bengals vs. Ravens
The Ravens lead the all-time series 29-27-0, according to The Football Database. The Bengals have won three of the last five match-ups but the Ravens won the most recent meeting, which came in Week 2. Baltimore won that game 27-24 but it never felt that close.
Weather forecast for Bengals vs. Ravens
We're still a few days out, but as of this writing, The Weather Channel says it'll be 49 degrees on Thursday night with light winds.