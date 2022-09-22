Bengals RB Chris Evans deserves more snaps on offense
The Cincinnati Bengals' offense needs help in nearly every part of the game in 2022, and the team should consider using Chris Evans more in the backfield.
Cincy's run game through two games, while not dominant, has produced fair results with Joe Mixon leading the way and backup Samaje Perine following in his wake.
Those two are the established No. 1 and No. 2 running backs for the Bengals, yet one overlooked player that deserves more snaps is Chris Evans, who sits in the third spot on the depth chart.
The 2021 sixth-round pick burst onto the scene as a kick returner in his rookie campaign, taking over main returning duties from the middle of last season to the Super Bowl. Evans has showed flashes of potential as a reliable ball-carrier, though, and a dynamic back like him could make a positive impact in Cincy's wilting offense.
Evans appeared in just three percent of offensive snaps in Week 2 against the Cowboys, which is measly to say the least.
Chris Evans can inject life into Bengals' rushing attack in 2022
Evans has been criticized in the past for his pass protection issues, but he offers arguably just as much receiving talent as Perine: in 2021, he caught 15 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.
This isn't to say Evans should usurp Perine in the running back order, and Evans definitely isn't beating Mixon for starting snaps.
He does, however, deserve a little more usage in the offense if the team can figure out how to maximize his efficiency on the field.
In the span of a year, Evans has already earned a sizeable role on the team as a special teams stud, and he deserves a chance to prove his worth as an offensive asset, too.
Let's see if the Bengals can turn their season around before it's too late.