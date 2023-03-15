Bengals RB depth chart after losing Samaje Perine and re-signing Trayveon Williams
The Cincinnati Bengals lost their backup running back on Tuesday after it was reported that Samaje Perine signed a two-year deal with the Broncos. On Wednesday morning, the Bengals re-signed Trayveon Williams, meaning that it's not completely hopeless in the running back room.
With Perine out and Williams back in, what does the current running back room look like?
Bengals running back depth chart
Starter: Joe Mixon
Until he's officially cut, the Bengals starting running back will be Joe Mixon. The former third-round pick is coming off a weak season (at least for him) and with a $10 million cap hit attached to his hip, there's no reason for the team to keep him on the team, at least not on his current contract.
Perhaps cutting him and restructuring could work but even then, Mixon wasn't impressive in 2022. The team could sign someone like Jamaal Williams (who, as of this writing, is still available) or draft someone on Day 2 or 3 of the draft to be their new starter.
Backups: Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans, Elijah Holyfield
Williams might have a chance to punch his ticket as the RB2 no matter how free agency and the draft pan out. Even if the Bengals bring in another starting-caliber option, Mixon is likely going to be cut, so that still leaves Williams as the potential No. 2 option.
Fans have been calling for Chris Evans to be the backup since he got to town. While Perine is finally out of his way to make that happen, the former sixth-round pick being ignored and under utilized to this point isn't promising for his future with the team.
Holyfield is probably nothing more than a practice squad guy and I wouldn't bank on him to even make the team this summer.
The Bengals are at their best offensively when they're able to run the ball well and that's not what we saw from this team on a regular basis last season. Perine leaving was a punch in the gut but the team was smart to bring back Williams, who has never gotten a consistent opportunity to show what he can do.