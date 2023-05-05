Bengals RB depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals' running back position has been the talk of the town this offseason. They still have Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams, and Chris Evans but lost Samaje Perine in free agency. He was replaced in the draft by fifth-rounder Chase Brown.
Now that the 2023 NFL Draft is over, why don't we take our best guess at predicting what the Bengals running back depth chart could look like?
RB1: Joe Mixon
Despite an interesting offseason, Zac Taylor confirmed following the draft that Joe Mixon would be the starting running back for this team. It made sense for the Bengals to consider moving on from him given his lackluster 2022 campaign, his contract situation, and his offseason off-the-field issues but the Bengals are going to stay true to their guy.
Mixon had 814 rushing yards to go along with seven rushing touchdowns during the 2022 season and averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He didn't seem as electric in the back field this past year but he was a pass-catching threat, garnering the most receiving yards in his career with 441 and scoring two receiving touchdowns.
Mixon can still bring a lot to this team but his contract situation is the big thing that irks fans. Maybe he'll still opt to take a pay cut but now that the team doesn't have a true replacement for him, it doesn't seem as likely to happen.