Bengals RB depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
RB2: Chase Brown
With their fifth-round pick, the Bengals snagged Illinois running back Chase Brown. The Fighting Illini back had just shy of 1,900 scrimmage yards last season and can pack a major punch if utilized in the right way.
Some people might have been disappointed that the Bengals didn't grab a running back on the first two days of the draft but Brown was a pretty good option on Day 3. Plus, a lot of teams find their starting running backs on the third day of the draft. There's absolutely no shame in that.
Brown did have some fumbling issues in college and he's not a great blocker but he'll learn to be better at both of those things. He might not steal Mixon's job right out of the gate but it wouldn't surprise me at all if by the end of the 2023 season, Brown is the RB1 and Mixon is the back up or traded to another team.