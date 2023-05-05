Bengals RB depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
RB3: Trayveon Williams
The Bengals re-signed Trayveon Williams over the offseason and while that means little in the grand scheme of things, I do think there's a solid chance that he sticks on the roster. This is assuming, of course, that Cincinnati doesn't sign a veteran free agent running back before training camp gets underway.
Williams was the team's sixth-round pick in 2019 but he didn't get much action on the field until his second year in the league. During that 2020 season, Williams dashed for 157 yards on 22 carries.
In 2021, he had just 51 yards rushing and in 2022, he had only six carries for 30 yards. Where Williams found his groove in Cincinnati last year was as a kick returner, which he has a shot to carry on again this year.
Williams could easily be knocked out of this spot but for now, he'd be my pick to serve as RB3 for the Bengals in 2023.