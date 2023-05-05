Bengals RB depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
The Rest: Chris Evans, Jacob Saylors, Calvin Tyler Jr.
Unlike the last two years, there probably won't be much Chris Evans hype this offseason. The former sixth-round pick out of Michigan hasn't gotten as many opportunities to prove himself as fans would have hoped for and now he's in danger of not making the 53-man roster.
After running the ball for 77 yards on 17 attempts as a rookie, Evans didn't get a single carry in 2022. He also went from 15 receptions during his rookie season to just three this past year. He did manage to find the end zone on one of those catches but that number was down from the two receiving touchdowns he had in 2021.
Evans only had 10 kickoff return appearances too, so his job as a return specialist isn't enough to keep him on the roster.
As for the other two guys listed here, both were signed as undrafted free agents. Jacob Saylors rushed for 1,355 yards and 15 touchdowns for East Tennessee while Calvin Tyler Jr. had 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns.
It's always fun to speculate if any of the UDFA running backs have what it takes to make the team but unless either of these guys is unstoppable in the preseason, it doesn't look great for them. They could be practice squad guys for sure though.
How do you see the Bengals RB depth chart playing out?