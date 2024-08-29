Bengals RB gives reassuring response after shockingly being cut
By Jason Reed
NFL cut day has come and gone and now we are in the time of the year where teams will manipulate the roster over and over before the start of the regular season. The Cincinnati Bengals have certainly done that as the team had to cut running back Trayveon Williams to make room for claimed defensive end, KJ Henry.
Releasing Williams was a surprise for many in the fanbase as the Bengals now have just two running backs on the active roster. Running back may no longer be important but it is still risky to go into a season with only two backs on the roster.
However, as already mentioned, this is the time of year where teams manipulate the rosters with plenty of movement. That seems to be exactly what the Bengals are doing with Williams, as the running back posted a reassuring response on social media shortly after his release.
Trayveon Williams' response to being cut proves he has a future with the Bengals
As Williams said himself, this is merely roster gymnastics by the Bengals and fans should expect him to first return to the practice squad. The initial Bengals practice squad only had 12 players so there is more than enough room to bring Williams back in that capacity.
Not only can the Bengals bring him back in that capacity but they can still use him like an active player on the roster. Cincinnati can sign Williams to the practice squad with the intention of elevating him to the active roster in Week 1.
Teams can elevate a practice squad player three times before they have to sign the player to the active roster. Based on Williams' response, it seems like that is the route the Bengals are taking. The 53-man roster may only have two running backs heading into Week 1 but it will essentially operate with a third with Williams being elevated.
This allows the team to use that extra roster spot somewhere else where depth is needed at the start of the season. Then, once Williams has been elevated three times, the Bengals can trim the fat of the roster (wherever it may be) and re-sign Williams to the active roster.
And hey, as unfortunate as this would be for Williams, it also allows the Bengals more flexibility if they need to go out and get better running back depth.
If Williams is not cutting it then the team doesn't have to worry about how to manage him on the active roster. Cincinnati can simply sign someone else to the active roster and not elevate Williams.