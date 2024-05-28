Bengals receiver has interesting comments about Tee Higgins' future in Cincinnati
Tee Higgins' future with the franchise remains a lingering question for the Cincinnati Bengals. Barring a trade, Higgins will be on the roster for the 2024 campaign via the franchise tag, but after that, his future in Cincinnati is just one big question mark. Even Higgins' own teammates don't know what the future holds for the star receiver.
"I'm not sure if they can pay Tee," Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas said of the situation. "He'll probably get a lot of money. He's a really good receiver."
Following Tyler Boyd's departure in free agency and Higgins' uncertain future with the team, there could be some ample on-field opportunity for the Bengals moving forward when it comes to the receiver position, and Iosivas hopes to capitalize.
"I'm hoping I can get the confidence from the coaches," Iosivas said. ". . . Hopefully I can step into that role."
Regardless of who is out on the field, building a solid on-field relationship with franchise quarterback Joe Burrow is of extreme import to all of Cincinnati's receivers, and that isn't lost on fifth-year pass-catcher Trenton Irwin.
"One of the biggest things is being on the same page as Joe," Irwin said. "If you're on the same page as Joe, Joe can do special things and the team can do special things."
The looming date
When it comes to Higgins' future with the Bengals, there's one key date to circle on the calendar, and that's July 15. That's the deadline for Higgins and the Bengals to reach an agreement on a long-term deal. If no deal is reached by that date, Higgins could become eligible for free agency next offseason.
It's still possible that the two sides come to an agreement before that looming date, but that would require the sides to jumpstart negotiations, which have reportedly been dormant for over a year. Unsuprisingly. Higgins has been a no-show at Cincinnati's voluntary OTAs so far this offseason.