Bengals receivers finish with shockingly low numbers in PFF simulation
Well this doesn't seem right.
When it comes to the biggest strengths on the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 roster, wide receiver is at or at least near the top of the list. That's why the latest PFF simulation was shocking, as none of the Bengals' trio of receivers came close to amassing 1,000 yards.
PFF pegged the Bengals to finish the year at 10-7, which could be good enough for a playoff spot but potentially not good enough to win the AFC North.
Here are the results of the latest Bengals PFF sim.
- Week 1 @ Browns: 16-14 Win
- Week 2 vs Ravens: 26-17 Win
- Week 3 vs Rams: 13-23 Loss
- Week 4 @ Titans: 7-10 Loss
- Week 5 @ Cardinals: 41-10 Win
- Week 6 vs Seahawks: 16-17 Loss
- Week 8 @ 49ers: 9-12 Loss
- Week 9 vs Bills: 27-10 Win
- Week 10 vs Texans: 26-23 Win
- Week 11 @ Ravens: 33-17 Win
- Week 12 vs Steelers: 12-6 Win
- Week 13 @ Jaguars: 28-6 Win
- Week 14 vs Colts: 31-11 Win
- Week 15 vs Vikings: 6-16 Loss
- Week 16 @ Steelers: 28-33 Loss
- Week 17 @ Chiefs: 20-10 Win
- Week 18 vs Browns: 24-25 Loss
This is the first sim that has had the Bengals beating the Bills, Chiefs, and Jaguars and also the first one to have them sweeping the hated Ravens. They split series with the Steelers and Browns.
The most shocking thing that came from this particular sim, however, was the lackluster performances from the Bengals star trio of receivers. Here are their totals from this sim:
- Ja'Marr Chase: 53 receptions, 649 yards, 4 TDs
- Tee Higgins: 48 receptions, 572 yards, 3 TDs
- Tyler Boyd: 37 receptions, 533 yards, 5 TDs
These numbers would definitely be disappointing, as Chase and Higgins have both gone over the 1,000 yard mark the past two seasons. Boyd might not be utilized as much as he once was so his numbers are okay but Chase only having 649 yards and four touchdowns? Higgins not even crossing the 600-yard mark and only finding the end zone three times? What gives?
Obviously these numbers would probably mean that these players missed time with injuries or something else. Neither of them were listed in the Week 3 loss to the Rams and Chase wasn't present for Weeks 16 and 17. He also only had one 100+ yard game, which came in Week 11 in Baltimore.
Pivoting to a more positive stat -- Irv Smith Jr. finished the season with the second-most receiving yards with 577 and scoring five touchdowns. This would definitely land Smith a massive contract in free agency next year if he put up these numbers.
PFF has clearly had a tough time trying to figure out who the Cincinnati Bengals will be this year, from pegging Joe Burrow to be the next Lamar Jackson to losing double-digit games, and now not expecting much from their star group of wide receivers. Let's hope the Bengals prove PFF wrong in 2023.