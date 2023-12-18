Bengals record, statistics and other history on Christmas Day
Ho ho ho!
Christmas is right around the corner and as we've seen in recent years, the NFL has wanted to put their product on Christmas Day. This wasn't how it always was, as the league used to avoid playing on Christmas. If the holiday fell on a Sunday, teams would play on Saturday instead.
That's not the case anymore. The past two years have seen three games held on Christmas Day, signaling that the league is wanting to continue putting games on Christmas when they know people will be at home and celebrating with their loved ones.
How many times have the Cincinnati Bengals played on Christmas Day?
The Bengals have suited up for a Christmas game just one time and it happened to be the first non-playoff game to take place on December 25th. This game occurred in 1989 when the Bengals and Minnesota Vikings squared off on Monday Night Football. The Vikings won the game 29-21.
In that game, the Vikings were up 19-0 late in the second quarter when the Bengals finally got on the board thanks to a touchdown pass from Boomer Esiason to Eddie Brown. Esiason and the Bengals got the game to as close to 22-21 before the Vikings iced the game late in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass of their own.
Now that the Bengals are more competitive, perhaps we see them featured on Christmas Day more in the future. For now, they've only played on Christmas one time and lost that game, making them 0-1.