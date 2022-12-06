Bengals release former draft pick, add tight end to the practice squad
The Cincinnati Bengals are riding a nice win streak right now and they made some moves to help them continue winning games down the stretch.
Following the Bengals' 27-24 win over the Chiefs, Cincinnati officially signed Drue Chrisman off the practice squad and also added Tanner Hudson to the practice squad. To make room for Hudson, former fourth-round pick, Tyler Shelvin, was released.
Bengals make notable roster moves
Chrisman took over the punting duties for the Bengals in Week 11 against the Steelers and proved to be a major improvement over Kevin Huber. The long-time veteran had struggled in his 14th season and it made sense to part ways with him.
Hudson, a tight end out of Southern Arkansas, made his NFL debut in 2019 with the Buccaneers where he spent two years. He won a Super Bowl with them during the 2020 season, then spent time with the 49ers in 2021, and the Giants this season. He had 10 catches for 132 yards in 11 games with New York.
As for Shelvin, it never felt like he fit with this Bengals team. He appeared in just three games last year and got the majority of his work in during the season finale against the Browns when Cincy was resting most of their players. He appeared in two games this year but didn't do anything notable.
There will be a practice squad spot still available but it'll likely go to Huber if he clears waivers. Perhaps Shelvin returns if Huber doesn't clear waivers but if this is the end, it isn't all that sad since he didn't make much of an impact with this team.