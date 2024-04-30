Bengals reportedly stole Chiefs' first round draft target
This makes the pick even sweeter for fans in Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Bengals snagged offensive tackle Amarius Mims with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they apparently weren't the only team interested in the Georgia product. In fact, they may have stolen Mims from a major conference rival.
According to The Athletic's Nate Taylor, the Kansas City Chiefs were also very interested in Mims, and actively tried to trade up to land him in the first round. Ultimately, they were unable to do so. The Bengals got Mims, and the Chiefs eventually selected wide receiver Xavier Worthy at the end of the first round with the No. 28 overall pick.
From Taylor:
"Midway through the first round, Veach and Borgonzi began calling teams to find a trade partner that would allow them to move up more than 10 spots. The first prospect the Chiefs targeted was Amarius Mims, the tackle from Georgia. Although Mims played right tackle in college, many teams believed he had the talent to be a starting left tackle. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Mims with the 18th pick."
A good pick made even sweeter
Most pundits and alanlysts seem to agree that Cincinnati's selection of Mims was a solid one. The team needed some added help on the O-line, and they definitely got that in Mims. Despite his lack of college experience (he started just eight total games), he projects as a player who could turn into a major factor in Cincinnati's plan to protect quarterback Joe Burrow.
The fact that they were able to steal the pick away from a major rival like the Chiefs probably makes the pick even sweeter for Bengals fans. After all, the Bengals will be competing directly with the Chiefs for AFC superiority next season and beyond, and Mims should help them in that regard.