Bengals reveal full uniform schedule for 2024 NFL season
NFL fans like to know what uniform combinations their team will be wearing for any given game. Sometimes those decisions aren't announced until days before a contest, but the Cincinnati Bengals have done fans a favor and released their entire unifrom schedule for the upcoming 2024 NFL season at once.
The move eliminates any wondering on the part of Bengals fans, as they now know exactly what their team will be wearing for each and every game. In all, Cincinnati will wear three different uniforms during the upcoming campaign: Primary white, primary black and alternate orange. The team will wear white on eight separate occasions, black seven times and orange twice.
You can check out the full breakdown below:
Notable takeaways from Cincinnati's full uniform schedule
The Bengals will open up the season at home against the New England Patriots in their new alternate organge uniforms that feature orange jerseys, orange pants and orange helmets. That game will represent the debut of that specific uniform combination, but it won't be the last time they wear it. The Bengals will also wear all orange at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.
The Bengals will wear white against the Chiefs in Kansas City during the second week of the season and they'll also wear white to close out the season against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The team will also notably be wearing their 'white Bengal' uniforms at home against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. That uniform features white jerseys, white pants and white helmets.
The Bengals will be in black for several home games, including contests against the Baltimore Ravens (Week 5), Cleveland Browns (Week 16) and Denver Broncos (Week 17). They will also wear the black uniform on the road against the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 14.
Plan accordingly, Bengals fans.