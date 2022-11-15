Bengals Revenge Promo: Get $300 if Bengals Beat Steelers This Week Only
The Bengals return from a bye week hoping to keep pace with the Ravens in the NFC North. They'll take on the Steelers, and their potential playoff positioning will be critical as we rapidly approach the legalization of sports betting in Ohio.
You'll be able to bet on the Bengals on January 1, 2023, and you can jumpstart your betting career with a free $300 on launch day from two great sportsbooks. I'll explain how to claim each amazing promo here and what you need to do.
FanDuel Promo Code Ohio
FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new users in Ohio a free $100 PLUS three free months of NBA League Pass! You'll get the $100 in free bets on launch day, but your NBA League Pass can be activated today.
All you have to do is sign up for FanDuel using this link and verify your identity. Then, you're all set.
Once sports betting goes live on January 1, you'll have $100 in free bets waiting for you to use however you'd like. Additionally, you'll get three months of NBA League Pass free as soon as you sign up!
You'll be able to back the Bengals on a playoff run or look at the Cavs or Buckeyes. Not only that, but you can scout out NBA teams in the meantime so you're prepared to win BIG on January 1.
Note that you must be a new FanDuel user in Ohio to claim this phenomenal promo - sign up for FanDuel now to build your bankroll with a free $100!
BetMGM Ohio
BetMGM has something special for Bengals fans too: a free $200 for signing up! It's just as easy as to claim as FanDuel's too.
Just use this link instead to sign up for BetMGM and complete the identity verification.
Similar to above, you'll automatically receive $200 in free bets on January 1 when sports betting goes live.
You must be a new BetMGM user to get the $200, so sign up for BetMGM now to get one step closer to a massive win!
Boom! Just like that, you'll have $300 in free bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass. Ohio is so close to launch day, so make sure you're ready for profit and sign up for both sportsbooks now.
