Which Bengals rookie has the best chance to win Rookie of the Year?
By Glenn Adams
We are all excited about what the 2023 rookies will bring to the Cincinnati Bengals. Can they provide enough to be in the AP Rookie of the Year conversations?
Except for the punter, the team’s draftees are all players at positions which will be considered. Pass rushers, wide receivers, running backs, and defensive backs are the positions to play if you want to be a rookie of the year.
The only question is, which Bengals rookie has the best shot at earning the honor?
Bengals Rookies least likely to win R.O.Y.
First, let’s begin with the rookies who are least likely to earn rookie of the year.
On the offensive side of the ball, it is unlikely that Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas will get the targets or catches needed sitting behind the fantastic trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.
As for the defense, D.J. Ivey and D.J. Turner II face similar obstacles with playing time because of the guys in front of them on the depth chart. With Chidobe Awuzie, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Mike Hilton holding down the starting corner spots, Ivey and Turner will not see enough action to be considered for the prize.
Safety Jordan Battle got some looks with the first team in mini-camps. He is likely to see the field early and often, even if he is not the starter because Lou Anarumo enjoys deploying three safety looks on defense. Because of the nature of the position, he is far less likely to be considered for Defensive Rookie of the Year over cornerbacks or pass rushers.
The last time a safety won the award was in 1990 when Mark Carrier did it. Also, there have only been two safeties in the award's history to win it. Maybe a safety earning the mantle is due.
No matter how good of a season Brad Robbins has, he will not be in the conversation for Rookie of the Year. Although, there is hope that he could be named to the All-Rookie team as a punter, which would be fantastic.
In the end, there remain two Bengals’ rookies who have the best chance at Rookie of the Year honors.