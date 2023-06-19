Which Bengals rookie has the best chance to win Rookie of the Year?
Can any of the Bengals rookies be crowned ROTY?
By Glenn Adams
Bengals Offensive Rookie of the Year
The most likely Bengals candidate to take home the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award is Chase Brown. The chances of Brown winning are slim but not impossible. The former Illinois running back sits behind Joe Mixon on the depth chart, where he is likely to remain in 2023 unless something unforeseen occurs.
However, if Mixon were to miss any games, Brown would be first in line to become the team’s bell cow. If that were to happen, he could see enough touches to be in contention for the award and there is no doubt he has the talent to do it.
Among all running backs in college football last season, Brown had the third-most yards from scrimmage (1,883), fourth-most rushing yards (1,643), and second-most carries (328), according to Sports Reference. The former Fighting Illini can carry the load and have excellent production.
Realistically, Brown won’t get enough touches to be in the running for the award. If he was to step into the starting running back role, for whatever reason, it could happen. Nevertheless, as far as the Bengals’ rookies are concerned, Brown has the best chance of becoming the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Furthermore, if Brown were to pull off this incredible feat, he would become the only non-receiver from the Bengals to do so. Eddie Brown, Carl Pickens, and Ja’Marr Chase each earned Rookie of the Year honors.
Oddsmakers also indicate that Brown is the 20th favorite offensive player overall and the best bet among Cincinnati’s offensive rookies ahead of Iosivas and Jones.