Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Akeem Davis-Gaither in 2023
Davis-Gaither was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in 2020.
With their fourth-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Akeem Davis-Gaither out of Appalachian State. He's become a solid depth linebacker for the Stripes during his three years in Cincinnati.
This past year, Davis-Gaither finished the season with 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, one defended pass, and one recovered fumble. PFF gave him an overall grade of 60.8 with a pass-rush grade of 71.2.
What should Bengals fans expect from Akeem Davis-Gaither in 2023?
The former fourth-rounder is entering the final year of his rookie deal and that will give him incentive to play lights-out football in 2023. Fortunately, he'll have plenty of opportunities to prove himself this year, as Davis-Gaither is the first man up behind Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson. If either of those guys get injured, Davis-Gaither's number is called to step up and make plays.
That will continue to be Davis-Gaither's role in 2023. He'll serve as a backup linebacker while also playing special teams. The Appalachian State product appeared in 68% of special teams snaps last season while appearing in 22% of defensive snaps.
It's a big year for Akeem Davis-Gaither and Cincinnati Bengals fans would love to see him rise to the occasion.