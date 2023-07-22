Fansided
Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Akeem Davis-Gaither in 2023

Davis-Gaither was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in 2020.

By Leigh Oleszczak

Jan 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59)
Jan 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) / Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
With their fourth-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Akeem Davis-Gaither out of Appalachian State. He's become a solid depth linebacker for the Stripes during his three years in Cincinnati.

This past year, Davis-Gaither finished the season with 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, one defended pass, and one recovered fumble. PFF gave him an overall grade of 60.8 with a pass-rush grade of 71.2.

What should Bengals fans expect from Akeem Davis-Gaither in 2023?

The former fourth-rounder is entering the final year of his rookie deal and that will give him incentive to play lights-out football in 2023. Fortunately, he'll have plenty of opportunities to prove himself this year, as Davis-Gaither is the first man up behind Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson. If either of those guys get injured, Davis-Gaither's number is called to step up and make plays.

That will continue to be Davis-Gaither's role in 2023. He'll serve as a backup linebacker while also playing special teams. The Appalachian State product appeared in 68% of special teams snaps last season while appearing in 22% of defensive snaps.

It's a big year for Akeem Davis-Gaither and Cincinnati Bengals fans would love to see him rise to the occasion.

