Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Allan George in 2023
George signed with the Bengals as a UDFA in 2022.
When the 2022 NFL Draft came to a close, Allan George didn't hear his name called. He ended up signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent and saw some playing time as a rookie.
George appeared in four games and appeared in 18% of special teams snaps and 14% of defensive snaps during that time. He was inserted into the defensive game plan when Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton were forced to miss time due to injuries and honestly, George held his own for an undrafted rookie. He finished the season with an overall PFF grade of 60.4.
What should Bengals fans expect from Allan George in 2023?
George will likely land on the practice spot for the 2023 season but as we saw this past season, there's certainly a chance that he can get promoted to the active roster and play meaningful snaps.
The starting cornerbacks are going to be Awuzie (if he's healthy), Hilton, and Cam Taylor-Britt with D.J. Turner and Jalen Davis surely getting two of the other spots. The other cornerbacks that George will likely be duking it out with the most for one of the final roster spots are Sidney Jones IV and seventh-round rookie D.J. Ivey.
With George seeing the field last year and playing decently, don't be surprised if he does make the team but if he doesn't, the practice squad is where he'll end up.