Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Andrei Iosivas in 2023
Iosivas was the Bengals' sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Cincinnati Bengals spent one of their sixth-round draft picks in this year's draft on Princeton's Andrei Iosivas. They had already drafted a wide receiver earlier in the day but the Bengals needed depth at wide receiver and Iosivas is just that.
During the 2022 season, Iosivas tallied 66 catches for 943 yards and seven touchdowns for the Tigers. He had four games where he went over the 100-yard mark but his best performance came against Harvard when he snagged nine catches for 176 yards and a touchdown. The very next week he had over 150 yards and two touchdowns against Cornell.
Iosivas fits what the Bengals covet in receivers but the level of competition will obviously be much tougher than it was in the Ivy League.
What should Bengals fans expect from Andrei Iosivas in 2023?
Iosivas isn't a guarantee to make the Bengals' roster but he has a good shot. We all know that Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Trenton Irwin will make the team so that leaves two or maybe three spots for the remaining eight receivers.
Charlie Jones is probably going to make the team so that leaves one or maybe two spots. Iosivas will have an advantage over guys like Kwamie Lassiter and Malachi Carter due to being drafted by the Bengals but he's still going to have to perform well in training camp and the preseason to ensure that he makes the team.
If he does, he'll be the WR6 (or WR7 if the team opts to carry seven receivers) and probably won't have a ton of opportunities. He'd be used more on special teams.
If Iosivas doesn't make the team, the Bengals will surely keep him on their practice squad. From there, he'd have a chance to be promoted to the active roster and help the team potentially later in the season.
Andrei Iosivas is one of the players that I'm most excited to see in training camp and preseason. Could he become an under-the-radar weapon for the Cincinnati Bengals?