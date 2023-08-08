Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Ben Brown in 2023
Brown signed with the Bengals as a UDFA in 2022.
When the 2022 NFL Draft came to a close, Ben Brown was left without a team. He signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent and he spent his entire rookie season on the Reserve/Injured list after injuring his bicep in training camp.
Brown played college ball at Ole Miss where he had experience at center and right guard. When the Bengals signed him, fans wondered if he could serve as a depth piece even as an undrafted rookie but the injury prevented that from playing out.
Brown appears to be healthy entering the 2023 season, however. Maybe he'll be able to serve as a depth piece this time around.
What should Bengals fans expect from Ben Brown in 2023?
As of this writing, Brown is listed as the backup left guard to Cordell Volson, per Our Lads' depth chart. The only sure-things to make the Bengals' roster are the starting five, all of the depth pieces are up in the air so Brown sure could end up landing a spot on the team.
His biggest competition will be rookie UDFA Jaxson Kirkland, who is listed as the third-string left guard on the depth chart. Tackles capable of playing guard such as Jackson Carman and D'Ante Smith are people who would likely get the nod ahead of Brown if Volson had to miss snaps.
Brown will have to work hard in camp and the preseason if he wants to land on the team and even if he does, it'll be in a backup role. For an undrafted player, however, that's an impressive feat to accomplish.