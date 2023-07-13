Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for B.J. Hill in 2023
Hill was traded to the Bengals in 2021.
One of the best trades in Cincinnati Bengals history occurred two years ago when the Stripes shipped former first-round pick Billy Price to the New York Giants in exchange for B.J. Hill. Not only did the Bengals get rid of a player who had been a disappointment but they added an absolute stud in Hill.
During his inaugural season in the Queen City, Hill racked up 50 tackles, 12 QB hits, and 5.5 sacks in 16 games. He was a huge factor for the Bengals in the playoffs that season, notching 13 tackles, three QB hits, and 1.5 sacks in four games. His interception in the AFC title game is one that Bengals fans will remember for the rest of their lives.
Cincinnati had to decide who to keep between Hill and Larry Ogunjobi, who was also coming off a stellar season, and they went with the younger Hill. The Bengals signed Hill to a three-year deal worth $30 million, tying him to Cincinnati through 2025.
The decision paid off, as Hill had another tremendous season. He had 68 tackles, 11 QB hits, and 3.0 sacks in 16 starts. During the playoffs, he tallied nine tackles, three QB hits, and one sack.
What should Bengals fans expect from B.J. Hill in 2023?
Unless he gets injured or something unforeseen happens, Hill will start on the Bengals' interior defensive line in 2023. He's under contract for two more seasons and has been one of the strongest players on the defensive side of the ball so him starting isn't really up for debate.
Bengals fans can expect Hill to get after whoever has the ball and occasionally hit the quarterback as well, as these are things he has done in his two years in Cincinnati. The trade to get Hill has already gone down in history as one of the best trades for the Bengals and Hill continues to make the front office look geniuses for this move.