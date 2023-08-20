Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Cal Adomitis in 2023
Adomitis signed with the Bengals as a UDFA in 2022
When the 2022 NFL Draft concluded, it wasn't a shock that Cal Adomitis went undrafted. After all, teams seldom spend draft picks on long snappers with only eight being drafted from 2015 to 2022.
That being said, the Cincinnati Bengals didn't hesitate to sign Adomitis as an undrafted free agent following the draft. The Pittsburgh product was thought to be the heir to Clark Harris, who was entering his 15th season in the NFL.
In the first game of the 2022 regular season, Harris was injured and had to exit the game. This led to third-string tight end Mitch Wilcox having to serve as long snapper and well -- It didn't go great. Several bad snaps led to missed kicks and that led to the Bengals losing in overtime to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The next week, Adomitis made his Bengals debut and never looked back.
What should Bengals fans expect from Cal Adomitis in 2023?
What do long snappers do exactly? Well, their job is to snap the ball on special teams over longer distances than what the center snaps on offense.
Harris played in the NFL for 15 seasons and as long as Adomitis is an adequate long snapper, he could end up having the same career trajectory. There's not much else to expect from Adomitis other than to come in, snap the ball to the punter, and let the guys do their thing.
There's a saying that you don't talk about the long snapper until he screws up and the Bengals knew all about this in Week 1 of last season. As long as we don't hear about Adomitis during the season, he must be doing his job well. That's the hope anyway.