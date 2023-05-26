Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Calvin Tyler Jr. in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Calvin Tyler Jr. as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Utah State running back dashed for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns during his final season with the Aggies in 2022.
The Bengals currently have six running backs on their roster. Joe Mixon is going to be the starter barring some crazy and rookie fifth-rounder Chase Brown projects to be the backup.
That leaves Tyler to battle it out for the third roster spot with Chris Evans, fellow UDFA rookie Jacob Saylors, and vet Trayveon Williams. The third and likely final spot at running back on the 53-man roster will likely go to either Evans or Williams so Tyler has his work cut out for him.
What should Bengals fans expect from Calvin Tyler Jr. in 2023?
Truthfully, I wouldn't expect much from Tyler this year, at least not as a member of the Bengals. With Williams and Evans both ahead of him on the depth chart, he'd have to hope that those two disappoint this summer while putting together an incredible preseason campaign himself.
What could happen for Tyler is that he makes the practice squad and if an injury occurs to someone ahead of him, he gets activated and potentially plays on special teams. He also could be snatched up by another running back-needy team and could hope to make an impact for them.
While Tyler put up good numbers in college, he went undrafted for a reason. The good news for him is that if there's a position that can make a splash as an undrafted player, it's running back. They're cheaper and in the right system, can pack a mighty punch.
If Bengals fans are watching Tyler in a big role at any point during the 2023 regular season, something either went terribly wrong at the running back position or he had one hell of a preseason.