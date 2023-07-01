Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Charlie Jones in 2023
The Bengals drafted Jones in the fourth round this year.
With their fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals snagged Purdue wide receiver, Charlie Jones. The Purdue product ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, coveting the speed that the Bengals love in their offensive weapons.
Jones jumped around to different schools in college, spending time at Buffalo and Iowa before landing with the Boilermakers in the 2022 season. He had a breakout year with Purdue, tallying 110 receptions for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Bengals have their starting trio of receivers set with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd but there's definitely room for Jones on this roster.
What should Bengals fans expect from Charlie Jones in 2023?
When Jones was drafted, as much as Bengals fans don't want to admit it, they were probably thinking that the fourth-round rookie was taken with the expectation that he'd replace Tyler Boyd following this season. Boyd is entering the final year of his contract and he's turning 29 years old this year.
With the Bengals steering clear of signing guys past or close to the age of 30, it's doubtful that Boyd is kept past the 2023 season. That means that Jones will be out to prove himself and show that he has what it takes to be a starter down the road.
This year, however, Jones likely is going to be a WR4 and mostly help out on special teams as a return specialist. His addition threatens Trent Taylor's spot on the roster because Jones possesses the ability to serve as both a kick and punt returner. That'll be where Bengals fans see him the most in 2023.
This looks to be a great pickup by the Cincinnati Bengals so let's hope Charlie Jones lives up to the expectations and can do damage both on special teams and on offense.